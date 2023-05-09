Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 3 nominees for NDDC board

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and confirmation of three new nominees for the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who read the letter of President Buhari, said the nominees are for Delta, Edo and Imo states.

President Buhari who wrote Lawan, said that the Correspondent was in accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2)A of the NDDC Act, Cap N 86, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The names are Bernard Oboatarhieyeren, a member, of Delta State; Patrick Isoweren, a member, of Edo State and Kieran Chididere, a member, of Imo State.

Recall that President Buhari had last year forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, his Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie from Delta as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and fourteen other Nominees for the board.

According to Buhari in the letter, Chief Samuel Ogbuku would serve as the Managing Director for a term of two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office. Bayelsa State, South-South while Major General Charles Airhiavbere, retd is the Executive Director, Finance and Charles Ogunmola, Executive Director Project, Ondo, South-West.

Other members of the NDDC board as forwarded to the Senate are Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as State Representative, Edo State, South -South; Dimgba Erugba (State Representative, Abia, South-East); Dr. Emem Wilcos Wills, State Representative, Akwa Ibom, South -South; Elder Dimaro Denyabofa, State Representative, Bayelsa State, South -South; Hon. Orok Duke, State Representative, Cross River, South-South; Engineer Anthony Okanne, State Representative, Imo State, South-East and Hon. Gbenga Edema, State Representative, Ondo State, South – West.

Others are Elekwachi Dinkpa, State Representative, Rivers State, South-South; Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, ( Zonal Representative, Nasarawa State, North-Central; Alhaji Sule Iko Sadeeq Sani Sami (Zonal Representative, Kebbi State, North-West; and Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, (Zonal Representative, Adamawa State, North-East.

Also recall that Soon after the list was read, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central however protested that the there was no representation from Delta State in line with the act establishing the NDDC that each state of the NDDC must have a representative, just as he pleaded with the Executive to correct the anomaly.

Lawan however promised that he would ensure that the Act was adhered to as he promised to take it up and that due process would be followed by adhering strictly to the Act establishing the NDDC in order not to delay the screening.

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as State Representative, Edo State, South -South did not appear for the screening which necessitated the nomination of a new person.