Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval to pay N226bn, $556.8m, £98.5m judgement debts

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking the approval of request to pay judgement debt in the sum of $566,754,584.31, £98,526,012.00 and N226 billion.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan read the letter of the President.

According to President Buhari, the judgment debt was owed by the Federal Government through the issuance of promissory notes.

Details later…