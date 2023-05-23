Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval of N16bn as refund to Borno

As Senate confirms nomination of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, NDDC Board Members

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu has written the Senate, seeking the approval of the sum of N16 billion as a refund to the Borno State Government through the issuance of promissory notes.

In the letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari explained that the refund was meant to pay for the construction of federal roads embarked upon by the Borno State Government.

Buhari’s letter of request was read yesterday by Senate President Lawan.

The letter read, “The Distinguished Senate President may wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting of May 3, 2023, approved the reimbursement of the sum of N16,772,486,002.19 to the Borno State Government through the issuance of promissory notes in respect of federal road projects executed by the state.

“The Distinguished Senate President may wish to note that the FEC had earlier approved the reimbursement of the sum of N3,084,769,393.63 to Borno State at its meeting of February 1, 2023, along with the approval of N6,601,769,470.99 for reimbursement to the Plateau State Government.

“My request for the resolution of the National Assembly for the issuance of promissory notes to the two states has already been forwarded to the National Assembly.

“The Distinguished Senate President may wish to note that this approval by FEC for the reimbursement of the additional sum of N16, 772,486,002.19 to the Borno State Government was based on an appeal by the State and my directive to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that sufficient funds are provided for the completion of the Damboa/Chibok road based on the current cost of completion of the project.

“The FEC’s approval was also subsequent to the recommendation of a cabinet committee which reviewed documents submitted by the state and carried out physical inspection and verification of the projects executed by the state government.

“In view of the foregoing, I wish to request the Senate to kindly consider and approve through its resolution, the reimbursement of the sum of N16,772,486,002.19 through the issuance of promissory notes to Borno State Government in respect of the road projects executed by the State on behalf of the Federal Government.

“The Honourable Minister of Works and Housing would provide any information that may be required by the National Assembly for the consideration of this request.”

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa for re-appointment as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NDICOM).

Her confirmation was a sequel to the presentation, consideration and adoption of the report of the Committee on Diaspora and NGOs by the Chairman, Senator Nanchi Michael, PDP- Ebonyi South.

Presenting the report, Senator Nnachi who noted that the nominee possesses the technical and academic qualifications to function optimally and effectively in the position, said thaf there was no petition against her adding that the nominee sponsored the bill for the establishment of NIDCOM when she was a member of the House of Representatives.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the re-appointment given the steering performance of the nominee in her first term.

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of Mrs Funke Opeke for appointment as a member of the Universal Service Provision (USP) Board after the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Communications.

Earlier, Senate passed for the first reading of six executive bills and two members.

The bills are, Federal University of Agriculture Technology, Damboa, Borno State establishment Bill 2023 sponsored by the Senate Leader, Sen.Gobir Abdullahi,(APC-Sokoto), Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State establishment Bill 2023 by Sen.Gobir Abdullahi,(APC-Sokoto), Federal Medical Center Act amendment bill,2023, by Sen. by Sen.Gobir Abdullahi.(APC-Sokoto)

Another one is Industrial Inspectorate Act Amendment Bill,2023 Sen.Gobir Abdullahi(APC-Sokoto),

Also the Compulsory Inclusion of Digital Technology in the Curriculum of Secondary and Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria Bill 2023 by Sen.Abiru Adetokunbo (APC-Lagos) and Prohibition of Secret Recruitment in the Federal Civil Service Bill 2023 by Sen.Abiru Adetokunbo (APC-Lagos).