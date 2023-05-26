Buhari, Umana made indelible impacts in Niger Delta — Group

President Muhammadu Buhari’s excellent achievements in the Niger Delta Region have remained laudable since Mr Umana Okon Umana assumed the leadership of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) in July 2022, says a pro-democracy group – Niger Delta Network, NDN.

According to NDN, “prominent among several of his achievements was the political will to build a true development-oriented and people-centred Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement by the Director of Public Communications, Niger Delta Network, Dr. John Douglas, made available to the Press in Port Harcourt, said, posterity shall be kind to President Buhari and Mr. Umana for their efforts in developing the region.

“Without mincing words and without biases, Mr. Umana Okon Umana has kept to his words through the MNDA. For instance, months down the line, he has made commendable strides in the Ministry as well as in the Commission. Some of these strides include the publication of a list of completed and uncompleted projects of the NDDC to promote transparency, the award of scholarships to youths of the region, the organization of retreats for workers of the Commission, activation of several abandoned projects of the Ministry, the constitution of the substantive board of the NDDC, amongst others.

“Umana within the short span of his tenure as Minister that supervises the Commission has institutionalized transparency and accountability in the NDDC. Commendable also is the Commission’s quick intervention in rebuilding flood-affected communities in the region especially overseeing remediation works on badly affected roads, providing palliatives and succour to victims of the unprecedented flood that ravaged the region”, the statement stated.

Dr. Douglas added that “apart from the order for a forensic audit of NDDC by the Buhari led administration, which was a vital step towards rescuing the Commission and the region at large, Buhari’s next move, which has turned out to be a masterstroke, was the appointment of Obong Umana Okon Umana, a thoroughbred administrator, as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“It can be recalled that shortly after his swearing-in, Mr Umana, who is known to be a man of few words, made a promise to the people of Niger Delta.

“Umana, while speaking during a reception held in his honour by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, said: “Though the time is short, we can hit the ground running by making the necessary impact. We’ll be driven by results.” While stating that it is time to work to achieve the Ministry’s target in line with its mandate, Umana called on the staff to be at their best to ensure that a remarkable difference is made in the lives of Nigerians, especially the people in the Niger Delta region. Umana added that his tenure in the ministry will leave indelible footprints that will make President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians proud.

“True to his promise, Umana ensured that the Niger Delta Ministry hit the ground running under his watch. These efforts came with visible results especially in the repositioning of NDDC. Rising from a retreat for staff of the Ministry and the Commission, Umana started building a synergy between the two federal parastatals which has been pivotal to their smooth operations in the interest of the Niger Delta.”

He added that “Umana , in his presentation on behalf of the Ministry at the 12th edition of the Buhari administration scorecard series in Abuja earlier this year, listed the construction of 1,874km of roads, the completion of 44 electrification projects, and the provision of 162 potable water facilities as part of the achievements of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Niger Delta region during the last seven years. The Niger Delta Affairs Ministry completed more than 393km of the roads while NDDC accounted for more than 1,481km of them. The roads, water and electricity projects were delivered across the nine states of the Niger Delta region. The Minister said during the period under review, the Ministry and the NDDC also delivered 288 transformers, 11,411 solar-powered street lamp posts, 44 school projects, 17 agro-processing plants, 21 social centres, and 15 market stalls to the region.”

“Other highlights in the Minister’s briefing included the completion of the head office building of the NDDC in Port Harcourt, and the construction of a multi-skills acquisition centre with 500-student boarding capacity in each of the nine states of the Niger Delta region. The skills acquisition centre in Bayelsa State was completed and handed over to the Federal University of Otuoke, he said, adding that two other centres completed in Ondo and Imo States were awaiting presidential approval for handover to tertiary institutions in those states.

“Umana further highlighted that the total tally of hard infrastructure projects in various sectors delivered by the government to the Niger Delta region during the reporting period stands at 2, 786, made up of 580 delivered by the Ministry and 2, 206 by the NDDC. In terms of social programmes, Mr Umana disclosed that 6, 293 women and youths were trained and empowered with cash and equipment worth N5.5 billion by the federal government. Each of the trainees received cash support ranging from N300,000 to N500,000 and starter packs. Materials delivered to the trainees included tractors, tricycles, sewing, grinding and hair-dressing machines. According to him, among the trainees were 3,864 non-militant youths and women who were trained in agriculture and its value chain, while 224 motorized tillers were delivered to the farmers. In addition, training was also mounted for 75 youths in maritime dredging and photography. The Minister said about 5000 youths and community stakeholders were engaged in peace and security programmes during the period.

“Mr Umana had explained that the forensic audit ordered by the government into the activities of the Commission and the subsequent publication in the media of both completed and cancelled projects under the Commission was part of the repositioning process for transparency and accountability. Keeping to its promise of transparency, the Ministry also published the details of 1,250 projects in the media with more to be published. Through collaboration, the Niger Delta Ministry under Umana Umana and NDDC has promoted peace and security, coordination of developmental initiatives based on the harmonization of the various development plans into one holistic roadmap, and the repositioning of the NDDC for effective service delivery.”

NDN notes that the “highlight of President Buhari’s efforts in the Niger Delta was the inauguration of a proper NDDC Board in line with the constitution which has finally laid to rest many of the agitations across the region. With a proper Governing Board in place, every part of the region now have the confidence that their interests are protected. Indeed, the region has never had it so good which is why President Buhari will be quitting the stage on May 29 amidst loud ovations from the people of Niger Delta. Indeed by all parameters, Mr. President is finishing strong in the region.”