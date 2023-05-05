Buhari to Commonwealth leaders: Nigeria has deepened democracy with 2023 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari

—Says outcome shows govt can be elected peacefully, fairly.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday told the Commonwealth leaders that the February 25 presidential elections in Nigeria showed that the country has taken another step towards deepening its democracy with peaceful, transparent and credible outcomes.

President Buhari at the meeting in London said that the outcome of the presidential election showed that government can be elected peacefully and fairly.

While telling his audience that the elections were generally free and fair, he said the mood of the nation after the announcement of the winners so far showed that democracy in Nigeria is maturing and can only get better.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria considering the turnout of voters and what he described as the “generally peaceful atmosphere under which it took place.”

President Buhari, who stated this while addressing his colleagues at the Commonwealth Leaders Summit as part of the major events leading to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III as King of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Commonwealth, added that the country learnt lessons which would make subsequent polls even better.

The theme of the event focused on the future of the Commonwealth as a body and the role of the Youth.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, was quoted as saying, “these elections saw a remarkable turnout of voters and proof that Nigeria’s democracy is maturing. Despite some pockets of violence, we have demonstrated that a government can be elected peacefully and fairly.

“Lessons have been learnt and moving forward, we hope to perform even better. Based on this, I am delighted to note that we have taken another step towards deepening our democracy with peaceful, transparent and credible outcomes. Though we are aware that challenges still exist, we are committed to working towards a greater participation of all Nigerians in the democratic process, including those in the diaspora.”

While thanking the Commonwealth for sending a team to witness the conduct of the elections, he noted that the elections were generally free and fair, and the mood of the Nation after the announcement of the winners so far shows that democracy in Nigeria is maturing and can only get better.