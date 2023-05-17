Buhari, Tinubu console Akinfeleye over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) and President-elect, Bola Tinubu

By Sola Ogundipe

President Muhammadu Buhari, and President-elect, Bola Tinubu, have commiserated with renowned scholar and professor of Mass Communication, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Carol Akinfeleye.

In a condolence message to Akinfeleye, who is also a retired University of Lagos don, President Buhari prayed for God’s comfort for the bereaved family at their trying period of grief.

In the message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President condoled with the family, friends and associates of the deceased, noting that her good work will continue to speak, particularly about the many lives she touched with her trademark charity, kindness and love.

Extolling virtues of the late Mrs Akinfeleye who was the Yeye Gbekonuyi of Idanre Kingdom and a retired school Principal and Director of Education in Lagos State,

President Buhari prayed for the peaceful rest of the departed wife and mother even as he urged the family’s full trust in the Almighty God for strength and direction.

In his own sympathy message, signed by Tunde Rahman of the Office of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu urged Akinfeleye to be comforted by the many lives his late wife touched with her kindness, charity and professional career as a teacher and principal, adding that Mrs. Akinfeleye lived a remarkable life of impact.

“I sympathise with Professor Ralph Akinfeleye on the demise of his dear wife, Mrs. Carol Anike Akinfeleye. This must be a difficult moment for the family and I pray to God to comfort all loved ones left behind.

“May God strengthen Professor Akinfeleye, the children and entire family and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Asiwaju prayed.