Buhari takes Tinubu around on familiarisation tour to Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday took the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu around in a familiarization tour of the offices in the State House.

Buhari and Tinubu arrived at the Press Gallery at about 1:18 pm shortly after observing the Friday Jummat Prayers at the Aso Villa Mosque.

The top echelon of the State House including the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahimi Gambari, and the Permanent Secretary, Umar Tijjani were among those that accompanied the President to take the incoming President around the President wing of the State House.

“This is the Gallery where you will be meeting members of the press,” Buhari told Tinubu as both men emerged from the waiting room of the Aso Chambers.

This comes barely 24 hours after the President conferred upon Tinubu the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, at the State House Banquet Hall.

Both leaders exchanged documents ahead of the official handover of power on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Recall that the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shetima on Thursday was taken around the vice presidential wing of the Aso Rock