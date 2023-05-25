Buhari, Sultan, Ooni, Govs, pay tributes to Maryam Ado Bayero

…She should be in Guinness Book of Records -President

…Says, I’m leaving legacy of free, fair election

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari On Thursday paid glowing tributes to the late Nana Maryam Ado Bayero, mother of two Emirs, saying she deserves recognition by the Guinness Book of World Records for her uniqueness and positive impact on humanity.

Speaking at the launch of the Biography on the mother of Emir of Kano and Emir of Bichi, entitled; “Maryam Ado Bayero: A Woman of Royal Virtue”, the President who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, described late Maryam as an extraordinary mother full of compassion and love for all who came her way.

The book chronicles the life and times of Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, Mai Babban Daki, mother of two First Class Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Alhaji Aminu and Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero.

President Buhari described the late Maryam Ado Bayero as an embodiment of tradition and modernity, a thorough-bred royal who lived a life of a trailblazer, compassionate, human, generous and warm.

Gambari who represented the President said; “As we celebrate this outstanding royal lady, the president asked me to convey to this audience his commitment to preservation of tradition and modernity. And nobody exemplifies that link between tradition and modernity than the lady we are honouring here today.

“As a professor of political science and a student of history myself, I am yet to stumble on a more interesting personality such as my late elder sister, who in her life time had the good fortune of being the granddaughter of an emir, the 7th Emir of Ilorin; daughter of another emir (8th Emir of Ilorin) and wife to an outstanding revered Emir of Kano, late Ado Bayero and mother of two Emirs (Bichi and Kano). This should have entered the Guinness Book of Records. By virtue of this great piece of history by Ambassador Sani Hajo (author), we have captured and immortalized her life and works for future generation to rely on as a compass.”

Speaking on the achievements of the President as he prepares to leave office, Gambari said the Buhari administration is leaving the a foundation of free and fair election that has produced the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said; “Mr President finishing his eight years term in office strong and well, leaving behind many legacies, which includes the foundation of free and fair election that has produced the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“It has also produced the legacy of achievements in the area of diversification of our economy, reforms of the petroleum industry and infrastructure. Few days ago, we saw him commission the second Niger Bridge, major parts of Kano-Abuja expressway as well as several roads and bridges. And, of course, he is finishing strong and well in pushing back the enemies of Nigeria through insurgency and other form of criminalities.”

The event was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, serving Ministers, Senators, captains of industries, among other prominent Nigerians.

In his welcome address, the Kano state governor and Chief Host of the event, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the decision by the government of Kano state to immortalize the late “Mai Babban Daki” by supporting the book project was informed by its desire to inspire younger generations, particularly girls to learn the lessons of life from a distinguished mother.

According to the governor, late Nana Maryam Ado Bayero has been recognized for her humility, generosity and unassuming, and despite her position, she lived a simple life worthy of emulation.

Ganduje said documenting the life of a distinguished mother is a service to history, knowledge and development, adding that “every part of her life is but a mirror for the present and future generations”.

“The idea behind the book is in itself unique. It started as a discussion between the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and myself during the period of mourning of her departure, when he briefed me about her royal pedigree from the eminent scholar and leader, Sheikh Salihu al Alimi, the founder of modern Ilorin, through many emirs.

“The subject of this biography of Nana Maryam Ado Bayero is special in many ways. She has been recognized for her humility, generousity and unassuming. Despite her position, she lived a simple life worthy of emulation.

“The state government will also support the establishment of a foundation to continue with the good work she had been doing when she was alive which included the building of a Friday Mosque, an Islamiyya school as well as sponsoring an annual Maulud at the Kano Emir’s Palace and Qur’anic Recitation Competitions. Therefore, as a step forward, proceeds from today’s launch will be directed to that foundation.”

Commenting on the life and time of the late Maryam Ado Bayero, Ooni of Ife, who described her as her mother, urged Nigerians women to train up their children properly for them to bring glory to their mothers.

Oba Ogunwusi said; “Our late mother was a virtuous woman and I am proud to identified with her. I will urge Nigerian women to train their children so that one day they will bring glory to them.”

While paying tribute to the late Maryam, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, called on wealthy Nigerians to contribute generously to ensure a befitting foundation is built in remembrance of the late mother of two Emirs.