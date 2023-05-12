Buhari salutes ex-I-G Aliyu Atta at 86

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Aliyu Atta, as he turns 86 years, with a remarkable record of serving in the Nigeria Police Force for many years from 1960 to 1993.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, the president noted the contributions of the former I-G to the repositioning of the police during his leadership from 1990 to 1993.

Buhari acknowledged Atta’s mentoring of young officers, who had since taken up leadership positions in the force, and served the nation in various capacities.

He also appreciated Atta’s versatility on security issues and the willingness to always share his experience, which covered almost all tactical, operational and intelligence areas, as he worked in many states of the country for 33 years.

The president prayed for his well-being. (NAN)