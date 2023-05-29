Buhari renames 15 airports, approves BoD for aviation agencies, few hours to exit

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Prince Okafor

Few hours before the exit of the current administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renaming of 15 airports after some notable Nigerians.

He also constituted the Boards of Directors, BoD, for the nation’s aviation agencies.

The agencies include the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The approval was contained in a statement made available to Vanguard through the Ministry of Aviation, Head of Press and Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi.

According to the statement, the NCAA will be chaired by Mr. Lai Are with two institutional members representing the Ministries of Aviation and Defence.

FAAN would be chaired by Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, the former Managing Director of NAMA with five institutional members representing the Ministries of Aviation, Defence, Justice and Tourism and NCAT while Capt. Mukhtar Aminu and Mr. Chris Aligbe are members.

Also, NAMA has Capt. Bashir Sodangi as Chairman with four institutional members representing Ministries of Aviation, Communications and Digital Economy, Transportation and Nigerian Air Force as well as two other members to represent public interest. They are Mr. Richard Aisuegbon and Suleiman Balarabe Ismail.

NSIB would be chaired by Engr. Ezekiel Danboyi Zang with six other members including Engr. Suraj Abdulwahab, Engr. Ita Awak, Mall. Nasiru Anas, Alhaji Sani Maida, Engr. Pantani Esugo and Lawrence Fubara Anga, SAN.

Dr. Imoro Kubor will chair the NiMet Board with four institutional members representing the Ministries of Aviation, Agriculture and Natural, Resources, Environment and Transportation with Dr. Adebayo Yinka and Prof. Aliyu Umar Tambuwal as members.

Also, NCAT would be chaired by Capt. Jonathan Ibrahim with institutional members, which include the Ministry of Aviation, NCAA, Nigeria’s International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) representative; representative of the aviation sector, Engr. Bashir Saad; Hajia Binta Aminu Iya representing the community; Representative of the College elected from the congregation who should be a non-teaching staff and the college registrar.

Meanwhile, President Buhari also approved the renaming of about 15 airports in the country.

The airports include Akure International Airport named after Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu; Benin International Airport now known as Oba Akinzua ii, Dutse International Airport renamed Muhammed Nuhu Sanusi, Ebonyi International Airport Okadigbo now known as Chuba Wilberforce, and Gombe International Airport renamed Brigadier Zakari Maimalari.

Others include Ibadan International Airport (Samuel Ladoke Akintola), Ilorin International Airport (General Tunde Abdullahi Idiagbon), Kaduna International Airport (Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina), and Maiduguri International Airport (President Muhammadu Buhari).

While Makurdi International Airport was renamed after Joseph Sarwuan Tarka, Minna International Airport renamed Mall. Abubakar Imam, Nasarrawa International Airport named after Sheikh Usman Danfodio, Osubi International Airport renamed Alfred Diete Spiff, Port Harcourt International Airport renamed Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo and Yola International Airport now known as Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Airport.