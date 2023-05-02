Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Diaspora Commission

***Seeks confirmation of Six Federal Commissioners for RMAFC

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and confirmation of Abike Dabiri-Erewa for re-appointment as the Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for a second term.

President Buhari’s letter was read yesterday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan during plenary.

According to the letter, the nomination is in accordance with the provision of section 2 sub section 2 of NIDCOM Establishment Act 2017.

In another letter, President Buhari also asked the Senate to confirm six Federal Commissioners for Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission( RMAFC).

President Buhari in the letter read by Lawan said that request was in accordance with the provision of section 154 sub section 1 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

According to the President Buhari, the appointment of the nominees is to fill the existing vacancies of the respective states .

The nominees for the position of Federal Commissioners are: Senator Ayogu Eze, Enugu state; Peter Opara, Imo state; Hauwa Umaru AliyuJigawa state; Rekiya Tanko Haruna, Kebbi state; Ismaila Mohamed Agaka, Kwara state and Kolawole Daniel Abimbola, Oyo state.