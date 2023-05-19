Buhari orders new NEDC boss to resume duty 

…As New Board Chairman, Baale pledges inclusive supports

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate resumption of the North East Development Commission’s (NEDC) new governing Board to prevent any leadership vacuum.

According to him, the resumption of the Commission’s governing board, is in an acting capacity, until the Senate confirms the 12-member board.

The Permanent Secretary, in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, disclosed on Friday in Maiduguri that Buhari gave his approval for Umar Abubakar Hashidu to start working, as the acting Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission right away.

His words: “President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate resumption of the New Governing Council of the North East Development Commission on acting capacity pending Senate confirmation, in order to avoid a Leadership vacuum in the Commission.

“President Muhammadu Buhari also approved the immediate resumption of the new Managing Director and CEO of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Umar Abubakar Hashidu in Acting Capacity pending confirmation by the Senate.

“This follows the expiration of the tenure of the former board and MD of the Commission on May 7, 2023.

“The President has also approved that Barrister Bukar Baale takes over as the Acting Chairman alongside 10 other members of the Governing board.

“President Buhari also directed the immediate handover by the officer currently overseeing the office of the Managing Director to the newly appointed Acting MD/ Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

“The directive was to avoid a vacuum in the day-to-day running of this very important and strategic commission pending the confirmation by the Senate.

“The Governing board comprises Suwaiba Idris Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs (North East, Taraba), Musa Umar Yashi, Executive Director, Administration and Finance, (North East, Bauchi), Dr Ismaila Nuhu Maksha, Executive Director, Operations (North East, Adamawa) and Umar Abubakar Hashidu, MD/CEO, (North East, Gombe).

“Others are Onyeka Gospel-Tony, Member, (South East), Hon. Mrs Hailmary Ogolo Aipoh, Member, (South-South), Air Commodore Babatunde Akanbi (rtd), Member, (South West), Mustapha Ahmed Ibrahim, Member, (North West), Hadiza Maina, Member, (North Central) Alhaji Grema Ali, Member (North East) and a representative from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning.

“This is pending the confirmation of the 12-board of the Commission,” Gwarzo said.

According to him, Barr. Bukar Baale will replace other members of the Governing board as the Acting Chairman with Buhari’s approval.

Reacting, the new NEDC Chairman who spoke on behalf of the Board Members, thanked President Buhari for finding them worthy for the appointment.

“The Commission’s board members are here in compliance with the President’s directives to commence work immediately,” Baale added.

He, therefore, thanked the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the six Governors of Gombe, Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba and Yobe states, including the key stakeholders of the Commission.

Baale assured that the Board under his Chairmanship, alongside the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Umar Hashidu, staff of the Commission, with support from member-state governors would operate an inclusive leadership for the economic development of the region.