Buhari makes farewell broadcast Sunday — Presidency

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, says President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast on May 28.

Adesina, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the broadcast would be at 7.00 a.m.

”Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement added. (