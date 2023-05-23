Buhari makes 33 fresh appointments in Aviation agencies

By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of about 33 new directors in agencies under the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace.

In a statement, Tuesday, signed by the Head, Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, Odatayo Oluseyi, the new appointments are to help reposition the Agencies to perform their statutory duties as enshrined in the Acts and help to address appropriate placements, Federal character requirements.

The statement highlighted some of the modifications as: “The creation of new Directorates in some of the Agencies prominent amongst which are the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Corporate Services and Aviation Security Directorates.

“The creation of the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Directorate is to put the Agencies on their toes in terms of adequately addressing complaints by their respective stakeholders and oversee the Public Affairs / Protocol, Consumer Protection, SERVICOM and Anti-Corruption Departments while the Aviation Security Directorate in the NCAA will regulate the activities of the AVSEC personnel, especially with their recent arms-bearing status. The Corporate Services Directorates are to oversee the Procurement and Planning, Research and Departments.”

The reorganization, however, necessitated the appointment of Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

Similarly, Engr Tayib Odunowo has been appointed the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to take over from Mr Matthew Lawrence Pwajok who reverts to his substantive position as Director of Operations of the Agency.

The Directors-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr Akin Olateru; the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof Mansur Matazu and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu are to run the remaining course of their tenures in line with the Acts setting up their respective Agencies.

Also, the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Captain Capt Alkali Modibo has been granted a one-year extension, also in line with the Act setting up the College.

Other appointments are:

FAAN:

FAAN: Managing Director – Mr Kabir Yusuf Mohammed; Human Resources and Admin. – Shehu D. Mohammed; Commercial and Business Management – Olumuyiwa Femi-Pearse; Corporate Services – Barr. Azubuike Okorie; General Manager (Statistics); Kingsley Uchechukwu Okunji; General Manager (Special Duties) – Jemilu Abdulrahman.

NCAA:

Director General/CEO, Capt Musa S. Nuhu, Director, Airworthiness Standards, Engr Gbolahan Abatan; Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engr. Godwin Balang; Director, Operations – Capt. Ibrahim Danbazau; Director, Air Transport Regulations, Mr Olaniyi Saraku; Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Capt. Chris Najomo; Director, Aviation Security, Air Cdr Hambali Tukur; Director, Corporate Services – R. M. Daku (Mrs); Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mrs Mary Tufano; General Manager (Audit), Mrs Dawa Gyaks; General Manager (Accounts), Mr Aminu Tasi’u.

NSIB:

Director General/CEO, Engr Akin Olateru; Director, Finance and Accounts, Mr Ori Bassey; Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr James A. Odaudu; Director, Corporate Services, Oliobi Godfrey Ikemefuna; Transport Investigation, Capt Tosin Odulaja; Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Barr. Illitrus Ahmadu.

NIMET:

Director General/CEO, Prof Mansur Bako Matazu; Human Resources and Admin, Saleh Tukur Yusuf; Director , Weather Forecasting Services, Daniel Okafor Chibueze; Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Ahmed A. Sanusi; Director, Research and Training, Prof Effiong Essien Oku.

NAMA:

Director General/CEO, Engr A. Tayib Odunowo; Director, Operations, Matthew Lawrence Pwajok; Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Khalid Emele; Corporate Services, Mr Uchendu Chibuzo Oji; General Manager, Public Affairs, Amaka Ude Walker.