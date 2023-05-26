Buhari leaving Nigeria much better than he met it – Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari is leaving Nigeria much better than he took over the mantle of leadership of the country in 2015.

The Governor stated this during the commissioning ceremony of the 3,000 capacity ultra-modern custodial centre constructed by the Federal Government for the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS at Janguza area of the state.

Ganduje represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Usman Alhaji said the project and others commissioned were fulfilments of promises by the President to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

According to him, “We want to thank Mr. President for leaving Nigeria much better than he found it. This is indeed, what leadership is all about.

“It is pleasing to observe that out of the four projects been commissioned throughout the country today, three are situated in Kano State.

“Indeed, this is, what Muhammadu Buhari promised Nigerians in particular people of Kano State who had massively and consistently voted for him in the previous elections. These projects would move Kano to a higher level,” Ganduje stated.

Earlier, the Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, Halliru Nababa described the facility as a world-class Custodial Centre and first of its its kind in the country as well as adds to the rank of just a few of its kind on the African Continent.

“Today’s ceremony will go down well in history as an unparalleled feat and a milestone. This is because the project to be inaugurated by Mr. President, is the first of its kind in our country and adds to the rank of just a few of its kind on the African Continent.

“This gigantic facility is another clear manifestation of the golden footprints of the present government in the NCoS. No doubt, the Correctional Service now stands transformed and reenergized to answer its name anywhere, among its equals.

“Suffice to say that such massive infrastructure upgrade is a quantum leap from a system that hitherto seemed neglected, to a highly revamped and reformed Service, able to actualize its statutory mandate professionally,” the Controller General, Nababa however stated.