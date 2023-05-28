Buhari honours Ngige with Commander Order of the Niger

…Appoints him special envoy to ILC, ILO Governing board meetings

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

President Muhammadu Buhari has elevated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige from the Officer of Order of Niger, OON to the next rank of Commander Order of the Niger, CON.

Dr Ngige is among the serving outgoing Ministers who were awarded the second highest National Honour in the Order of Niger category for their immeasurable services to the Nation.

Dr Ngige had earlier bagged OON in 2002 for diligence, outstanding and exemplary contributions to the Civil Service of the Federation as a Medical Doctor/ Administrator.

The President also approved and directed in a special memo from the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President dated 25 May 2023, the appointment of the Labour and Employment Minister as Special Envoy of Nigeria to the ILO Conference, for the period of June 5 – 15, 2023.

Thereafter, he will cover the 348TH ILO Governing Board, GB, meeting, receive the instrument of Chairmanship of the ILO GB billed for the 17th June and perform the day’s function on behalf of Nigeria.

A statement by Director, of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, informed that “President Buhari further directed that the Minister should after performing these international assignments, officially hand over the Chairmanship to the Nigeria Mission in Geneva Switzerland for the next Minister of Labour and Employment to take over.

“Nigeria will ascend the Chairmanship of this all-important ILO Governing Board on 17th June 2023, for the first time in her history as an independent country.”