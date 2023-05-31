Buhari hailed over renaming of Warri Airport after King Diete-Spiff

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE ancient and oil-rich Kingdom of Twon Brass in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, yesterday, hailed former President Muhammadu Buhari over renaming Osubi Airport in Warri, Delta State, after His Royal Majesty, HRM, King Alfred Papapereye Diete-Spiff, Seriyai II, Amanyanabo of Twon Brass Kingdom.

The people of Twon Brass Kingdom eulogized Buhari for the wisdom and considering the monarch for a well deserving immortalization, which was in recognition of his immense contribution to the nation and when he was appointed the first Military Governor of old Rivers State in 1967.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary, Twon Brass Kingdom Amanyanabo-In-Council, His Highness, Chief Golden Ebiye William-Sinteh on behalf of the people.

According to the statement, the gesture is a great parting gift by Buhari to not only the revered king who is the immediate past chairman of Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers but the entire people of Twon Brass and Bayelsans in general.

In the words of Williams-Sinteh: “I want to on behalf of the Royal Highnesses, Highnesses, Chiefs, Elders, Women and Youths of our beloved Twon Brass Kingdom heartily express my appreciation to former President Muhammadu Buhari for renaming the Osubi International Airport after His Eminence.

“I believe our Royal Father is deserving of the honour for the immense meritorious services he has rendered to our great country since his youthful days.

“It is heartwarming that Buhari in his wisdom recognized King Diete-Spiff’s patriotic contributions to immortalize him with the airport.”

According to him, the gesture is commendable and “a great parting gift that he (Buhari) has given not only to our Majesty but also to us—the people of Twon Brass and Bayelsans.

“It was just last year that the Buhari-led government awarded His Eminence with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR). We cannot take the recognition and honour of our King for granted.”

William-Sinteh equally hailed what he described as a great friendship that exists between the two former military generals, insisting that “both Buhari and King Diete-Spiff are quintessential examples for the younger generation to emulate.”