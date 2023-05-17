Buhari expresses sadness over killing of US Embassy staff, policemen, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences on the loss of lives of two U.S. embassy officials and two Nigerian policemen accompanying them in an attack by gunmen in Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the affected persons were on official duty in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The presiden, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, said: “I was very sad hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them.

”In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, I extend the nation’s condolences over the very sad incident.”

President Buhari has equally been briefed about the tragic killing of several persons in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, and that of several villagers in Adaka village in Makurdi Local Government and in Ijaha community of Apa Local Government Area of Benue.

According to the president, he is deeply pained to learn about these gruesome deaths and expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

“We share the grief of the American Embassy, the Nigeria Police Force and our communities in Plateau and Benue and remain committed to fishing out the perpetrators of the attacks and bringing them to justice.

”May God give their families the strength to bear the unfortunate losses,” the president added.