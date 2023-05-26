Buhari directs Osinbajo, all outgoing officials to declare their assets

President Muhammadu Buhari

—Receives Assets Declaration Form from CCB

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, directed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and all other outgoing officials to declare their assets

The President also received his Declaration of Assets Form from Prof. Isah Mohammed, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

The Declaration of Assets Form was presented to the President at the presidential villa, Abuja.

It’s a constitutional requirement for public officeholders to declare their assets before taking office.

Speaking when he received the form, President Buhari said his strict adherence to the constitutional requirement of assets declaration before and after taking office is aimed at strengthening best practices, raising moral standards in Public Service, helping to build integrity and combating corruption.

Consequently, he directed that all outgoing officials, elected and appointed from the Vice President downwards must collect the assets declaration form, fill and return it as he has done.

While collecting his form from Professor Mohammed, President Buhari said no one is excluded from the Constitutional duty of assets declaration.

According to him, “I signed, collected and acknowledged receiving my form. From here, I will ask my bank Manager in Kaduna to show me what has gone in and out of my account. Nobody is excluded from declaring their assets. I expected everyone from the Vice President downwards to follow the system.”

Professor Mohammed said compliance by the President in the last eight years and the support he had given to the Bureau had enabled it to achieve 99% compliance by elected and appointed officials.

He also acknowledged the support of the President in the achievement of the digitization of its services and operations thereby helping the organisation to open investigation of cases with greater efficiency.