Buhari delivers relief materials to 2022 flood victims in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday flagged off the distribution of the Presidential palliatives to the 2022 flood victims in Imo state.

The flag-off ceremony took place at the office of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in Owerri.

The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, represented the federal government and was of the view that the relief materials was to alleviate poverty and hardship caused by the 2022 flood.

According to him, “It is with great pleasure and honor that I welcome you to this occasion as we flag off the distribution of presidential palliative to our people who were affected by the 2022 flood. Even though the flood was predicted by the relevant federal and state agencies, the intensity of the flood was however overwhelming.

“It was the worst flood, the effect was highly destructive, and zeroed the livelihood of the people and the entire ecosystem of the Niger Delta region. Homes, farmlands, and businesses were lost to the flood. Regrettably, Niger Delta is always worse hit by the flood in the country because of its topography and geographical location.”

He continued: “Consequent upon this ugly situation, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his concern and love for the people of the Niger Delta region approved that relief materials should be distributed to the flood victims in the states of the Niger Delta to alleviate the challenges that came with a flood.

“This is in addition to earlier assistance to the affected states. We are indeed most grateful to the President who deemed it fit to alleviate the plight of our people. We are aware that no amount of relief materials provided by the government can replace the loss brought about by the flood.

“We are aware that no amount of relief materials provided by government can replace the losses brought about by the flood. However, it is our candid belief that the relief items will lighten the burden currently faced by our people.”