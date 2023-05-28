Buhari confers National Honour on Umana, Gov. Udom, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday conferred national honour on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana.

Umana was conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) along with other prominent Nigerians.

Also, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, among others received the Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON.

The National Honour adds to the collection of awards and recognitions given to the Minister of Niger Delta in appreciation of his sterling performance and achievements in public service.