Buhari confers National Honour on Emeka Anyaoku, Emefiele,  Olowu Kuta, others

Emeka Anyaoku

…Receives CON for supporting Military

President Muhammadu Buhari, has conferred national honour on a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku.

Anyaoku was conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Also, former Governor of Osun, Bisi Akande; Olusegun Osoba; Mamman Daura and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, among others received Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic.

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, was also conferred with the Commander of the Order of Niger, CON.

The award of the national honour investiture which comes up in Abuja is in recognition of Olowu Kuta’s support for the military and his Constant admonition to the Nigerians about the need to encourage the Nigerian Army.

Olowu, whose support for the military has been tremendous since he became the traditional ruler in Osun State 10 years ago has never shied away from playing his role as father of all. These has also won him laurels from the Nigerian Union of Journalist, Osun State as Life Patron and other notable organisations.

The Olowu in council is appreciating President Buhari for bestowing such national honour on their traditional ruler, say history will be kind to the Daura born army general turned democrat.

