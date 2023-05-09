Buhari condoles ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani over wife’s death

Ken Nnamani

President Muhammadu Buhari says he shares in the grief of loss with former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and his family, trusting the Almighty God to grant the family strength over the passing of Mrs Jane Nnamani.

The president made this known in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Buhari believed the good works of the late wife of Sen. Nnamani would always be remembered by her friends and associates, particularly the Amaechi Awknawnaw community, where she had been a source of hope and succour for many.

He urged the Nnamani family to look ”unto the Lord at this very difficult moment of pain and deep reflection, knowing that help comes only from Him.”

The president prayed for God’s comforting arms over the family and a peaceful rest for the departed. (NAN)