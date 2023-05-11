Buhari commissions N2.6bn TETFund projects in Benue varsity

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday commissioned six projects executed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in Benue State University, Makurdi at the cost of N2.6billion.

Commissioning the projects, President Buhari commended the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr. Sonny Echono and his team for their efforts in effectively discharging the mandate of the Fund for the continuous development of public tertiary education in the country.

Represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, the President assured that “the Federal Government would continue to provide necessary support towards making our educational institutions globally competitive for economic and technological development of the country.

“As part of the intervention efforts of TETFund in this University, I am glad to note that six iconic projects worth N2, 612,410,000 will be commissioned at this University today.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr. Echono pointed out that the six completed projects were executed under the years 2014-2016 (merged) and 2017- 2020 (merged) Annual Intervention.

He noted that the Federal Government had through the Fund made huge investments in the provision of requisite infrastructure to aid teaching, learning and research in the nation’s public tertiary institutions spread all over the country.

He said “in Benue State, where the Fund has eight beneficiary institutions, we have invested about N18.83billion in provision of physical infrastructure interventions between 2011 and 2021.

“This is apart from the content-based interventions through which the Fund sponsors the capacity development of both teaching and non-teaching staff for acquisition of higher degree qualifications, as well as attendance of conferences, locally and internationally.

“TETFund as an interventionist agency, has ensured equity in the allocation of funds to the three tiers of its beneficiaries in line with the enabling laws governing the activities of the agency.”

Also, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Joe Iorapuu opined that that TETFund

had contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of the institution.

He said “in addition to the projects to be commissioned today, from 1999 till date, TETFund has committed a total of N9,277, 732,123 to the University for content-based intervention as well as development and upgrading of infrastructure. Our campus is dominated with TETFund-sponsored legacy structures.

“I would like to stress that TETFund has been a game changer and its interventions have impacted positively on the infrastructural and manpower development in our university.”