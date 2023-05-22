Buhari assents to National Investment Programme Bill, 7 others

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the National Social Investment Programme Agency, National Senior Secondary Education and six other Bills that were passed by the National Assembly, in furtherance of the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The National Social Investment Programme Agency Act which is established to assist and empower the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria, is aimed at providing a legal and institutional framework for the establishment and management of the National Social Investment in Nigeria.

In a statement signed yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to The President on National Assembly Matters, Senate, Senator Babajide Omoworare, the National Senior Secondary Education Act establishes a Commission, prescribes minimum standards for senior secondary education in Nigeria and the management of National Senior Secondary Education Fund.

The Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria Act establishes the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria and is charged with the responsibility for determining the standard of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become chartered power engineers.

The President also signed into law, the Federal University of Health Sciences Ila-Orangun (Establishment) Act, the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare (Establishment) Act, the Chartered Institute of Development Studies and Administration of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (Establishment) Act, and the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria Act, respectively.