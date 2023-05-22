Buhari arrives for commissioning of Dangote refinery

President Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived for the commissioning of the Dangote refinery, situated at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

The President was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by the President/CEO, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

Five African presidents are expected to attend the inauguration of the Dangote Refinery alongside President Buhari today (Monday).

The dignitaries are President Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic, and President Mahamat Déby of Chad.

Others are President Paul Kagame of Rwanda who will deliver a goodwill message virtually, amongst other hosts of ambassadors.

The historic event will also be graced by all the 36 state governors and most of the governors-elect, ministers, senators, and captains of industries in Nigeria and outside.