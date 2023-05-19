Buhari approves new governing board of NIS 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a new Governing Board of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) following the expiration of the outgoing board’s three-year tenure.

The president’s approval is contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, said that the board would provide governance and policy direction for the institute.

It said that the board members included Danladi Ibrahim as Chairman, while Maj.- Gen Okpeh Wilson-Ali, AIG Hafiz Inuwa, Lawrence Babatunde-Aremu, Dr Fatima Kabir-Umar and Boniface Odum will serve as members.

Other members are Salisu Manman-Aliyu, Ag. DCG Gregory Itohoh, Prof O. A. Moronkola, Commodore Nesiama Omatseye and Kunle Solaja, while Mr Awogbade Gbadebo would serve as Secretary.

According to the statement, the inauguration of the board will be announced later