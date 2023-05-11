Buhari appoints Umar as security adviser on counter-terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Garba Baba Umar, as a senior security adviser on international police cooperation and counter-terrorism in the office of the Minister of Police Affairs.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

Shehu stated that the appointment is to allow Umar to complete his nationally beneficial tenure as an Executive Member of the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) and to ensure that Nigeria retains the important position.

He noted that in approving Umar’s appointment, the president took note of a precedent in which a former Executive Member, AIG Kamal Subair (Rtd), was retained in service by the Federal Government of Nigeria after retirement in 2018.

“President Buhari also took note of the fact that during his tenure as a member of the Executive Committee, AIG Umar assisted Nigeria in many ways,” Shehu said.

“With the hope that in the remaining one year, he will even do more in securing equipment for crimes, border management, and counter-terrorism for the country and in helping to get more Nigerians into important positions in the INTERPOL.”

AIG Umar’s tenure at INTERPOL ends in November 2024, and his new appointment as Senior Security Adviser takes effect on Tuesday, May 16.