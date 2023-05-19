Buhari appoints Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as substantive AGF

By Ezra Ukanwa

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the substantive Accountant General of the Federation, AGF.

This was contained in a statement, dated 19th May, 2023, and signed by the Director, Communications, Mohammed Abdullahi Ahmed, on Friday, in Abuja.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, stated that the appointment took effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Vanguard reports that Oluwatoyin Madein was born on 7th of March, 1965 in Iperu Remo Ikenne LGA Ogun State, and until her appointment, she was the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF.