Buhari appoints Ogbole as member of Council for Legal Education

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Paul Ogbole (SAN) as a member of the Council for Legal Education (Nigeria Law School).

This is contained in a letter signed by the Solicitor General of the Federation, Mrs Jedy Agba in Abuja.



Agba said the appointment of Ogbole, a former member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Board, took effect from May 13 and would last for four years.

Established in 1962, the Council for Legal Education, oversee and undertake accreditation of Nigerian Law Schools.

It is responsible for legal education and professional training and discipline of bar aspirants.