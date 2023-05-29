Buhari appoints NTA State House reporter, others Executive Directors

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

In what appeared as last minutes appointments, former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the nominations submitted to him for approval as Executive Directors for the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

The approval which was made on May 26, was made public on Monday, May 29, via a statement issued by Mallam Garba Shehu, spokesman to the former President.

It explained that the appointment was as a result of the departure of the holders of the positions, whose tenure ended on 31st March.

According to the statement, those appointed to the new positions are: Ije Osagie (Edo State) Executive Director Engineering, Betsy Iheabunike (Anambra State) Executive Director Marketing and

Lawal Umar Lalu (Katsina State) Executive Director Programmes

Others were Ayo Adewuyi (Osun State) Executive Director News, the former State House NTA correspondent, Adamu Sambo (Adamawa State) Executive Director Special Duties, Nansel Nimyel (Plateau State) Executive Director Administration and Training, and

Abdullahi Ismail Ahmed (Kaduna State) Executive Director Finance.

The appointees are to serve for an initial three years, renewable for another three years.