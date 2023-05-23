Buhari appoints new ED for N’Delta Power Holding Company

President Muhammadu Buhari

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Steven Andzenge as the Executive Director (Legal Services/Company Secretary), at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Nigeria Limited.

Director, Information, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Willie Bassey disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the appointment is for an initial term of four years effective from 16th May, 2023.

“Until this appointment, he had served as Executive Commissioner, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, and also as Chairman, Presidential Visitation Panel to Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

“The President while congratulating Dr. Andzenge on the appointment, urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on this assignment”, the statement added.