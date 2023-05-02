Brizz Aviour thrills fans with On God

Budding artiste, Michael Saviour popularly known as Brizz Aviour recently dropped his first single in 2023, titled, ‘On God’.

Featuring veteran artiste, Fabian Okike well known as Singah, the song is a somber reflection of faith as only these two musical maestros can coin it as they proclaim, ‘I say me I dey on God’.

Known for his exceptional delivery of his act, the hook catchy and sobering lyrics are bound to leave fans captivated and entertained at the same time.

For the songwriter, and aspiring record producer, Brizz Aviour, “many people will disappoint and let you down but I know only God truly has our back, hence we live and do all things through God.”

With his genre of music, which he terms AfroSwing, Brizz Aviour infuses Afrobeats with elements of R and B, Global Pop Music, and Trap Music.

Brizz Aviour released his first E.P. ‘V.I.P.’ in November, 2022, with his first solo single was released in April 2022 titled, ‘Working’.