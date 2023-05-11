‘Bring home the win’, Peseiro backs Golden Eaglets to beat Burkina Faso

CAF (Twitter)

By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has thrown his weight behind the Golden Eaglets ahead of Thursday encounter against Burkina Faso.

The Golden Eaglets and Young Stallions will face off in a quarter-final clash at the ongoing 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria.

In a tweet, the Portuguese gaffer sent a message to the youngsters to come out victorious in the contest.

He advised them to approach the game with determination.

“Wishing the Nigerian U17 team the very best of luck in their upcoming quarter-finals match against Burkina Faso.

”Play with determination and bring home the win, the Portuguese wrote on his Twitter handle.

The game slated for the Nelson Mandela Stadium, Algiers will commence 8pm Nigerian time.

The winners and three other countries will represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.