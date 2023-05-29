Video: Tinubu, Shettima sworn in as President, VP

Bola Tinubu has been sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Kashim Shettima was also sworn in as the Vice President of Nigeria.

Chief Justice of the Federation, Olukayode Ariwoola administered the oath of office to the President at 10:40 am, shortly after the Vice President took his oath of office.

Recall that Tinubu won the February 2023 presidential election and was declared the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

At the poll, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.