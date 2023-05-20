Tinubu arrives Nigeria 9 days before Presidential Inauguration

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Nigeria from a trip to Europe where reports claimed he went to fine-tune preparations for his May 29 Presidental inauguration

The President-elect was spotted at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja this afternoon.

The President-elect was received by the Vice President-elect, Kassim Shettima, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Godwill Akpabio among other high-profile party members and supporters

Details shortly …