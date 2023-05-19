Breaking: Police rescue two kidnapped US Mission staff in Anambra

Security operatives have rescued two members of staff of the United States Consulate in Nigeria, who were kidnapped during the attack on their convoy at Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra States on Tuesday.

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a press release to journalists in Awka, on Friday.

The identities of the rescued victims were yet to be diclosed.

But, Ikenga said they were rescued unhurt by the joint security forces in the early hours of Friday.

He stated, “In the early hours of Friday, May 19, 2023, the joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy attack along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Operations are still ongoing and further details shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga added.