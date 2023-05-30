Police raid Auxiliary’s home, recover weapons, ammunition in Oyo

By Adeola Badru
The Oyo State Police Command has raided the apartment of the sacked chairman of Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary.
The police stormed his Ibadan residence recovering weapons and ammunition.
It was reported that though Auxiliary escaped, some of his loyalists were however arrested by the police waiting to be paraded as of the time of filing this report
Details later
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.