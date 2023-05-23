Breaking: NDDC Board: Senate confirms Bernard Okumagba, 2 others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has confirmed Bernard Oboatarhieyeren Okumagba from Delta State as a board member of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Also confirmed on Tuesday by the Senate are Patrick Aisowieren, Member, Edo State and Kyrian Chidiebere Uchegbu, Member, Imo State.

The confirmation of nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari, for the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report by the Acting Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Bulus Amos, APC, Gombe South.

Recall that the Upper Chamber had last week forwarded to its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs for screening and subsequent confirmation and to report at plenary this week.

President Buhari had penultimate week written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of of three new nominees for the board of the NDDC.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who read the letter of President Buhari, said that the nominees are for Delta, Edo and Imo states.

President Buhari who wrote Lawan, said that the Correspondent was in accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2)A of the NDDC( establishment etc Act, Cap N 86, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, just as he said that ” Iam pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of under- listed three( 3) nominees as members, representing Delta, Edo and Imo States in the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC”

The names are Bernard Oboatarhieyeren Okumagba member, Delta State; Patrick Aisowieren, Member, Edo State and Kyrian Chidiebere Uchegbu, Member, Imo State.

The screening was then carried out on Friday following an Executive Communication by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, APC, Sokoto East last week for the Confirmation of the nomination of three persons for appointment as members of the Governing Board of NDDC that the Senate do consider he request of Mr. President on the confirmation of the nomination of the following persons for appointment as Members of the Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC in accordance with the provision of Section 2( 2)(a) of the NDDC ( Establishment) Act, Cap N86, LFN, 2004.

The confirmed board members would complete the names as members of their respective states for the NDDC board.

Recall that President Buhari had last year forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, his Special Assistant on new Media, Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie from Delta as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and fourteen other Nominees for the board.

According to Buhari in the letter, Chief Samuel Ogbuku would serve as the Managing Director for a term of two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office. Bayelsa State, South-South while Major General Charles Airhiavbere, retd is the Executive Director, Finance and Charles Ogunmola, Executive Director Project, Ondo, South-West.

Other members of the NDDC board as forwarded to the Senate are Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as State Representative, Edo State, South -South; Dimgba Erugba (State Representative, Abia, South-East); Dr. Emem Wilcos Wills, State Representative, Akwa Ibom, South -South; Elder Dimaro Denyabofa, State Representative, Bayelsa State, South -South; Hon. Orok Duke, State Representative, Cross River, South-South; Engineer Anthony Okanne, State Representative, Imo State, South-East and Hon. Gbenga Edema, State Representative, Ondo State, South – West.

Others were Elekwachi Dinkpa, State Representative, Rivers State, South-South; Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, ( Zonal Representative, Nasarawa State, North-Central; Alhaji Sule Iko Sadeeq Sani Sami (Zonal Representative, Kebbi State, North-West; and Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, (Zonal Representative, Adamawa State, North-East.

Also recall that soon after the list was read, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central however protested that the there was no representation from Delta State in line with the act establishing the NDDC that each state of the NDDC must have a representative, just as he pleaded with the Executive to correct the anomaly.

Lawan however promised that he would ensure that the Act was adhered to as he promised to take it up and that due process would be followed by adhering strictly to the Act establishing the NDDC in order not to delay the screening.

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as State Representative, Edo State, South -South did not appear for the screening which neccesitated the nomination of a new person.