IGP orders arrest of Fela’s son, Seun Kuti

By Evelyn Usman

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, for assaulting a policeman on the 3rd Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

The order was in reaction to a video that went viral, where Kuti was seen pushing and slapping the policeman whose identity was yet to be ascertained as of the time of writing this report.

In the video, the policeman maintained calm throughout, without uttering a word, as Kuti slapped him and at the same time shouted ‘ You dey craze? You dey mad?

Announcing the order for his arrest in a statement issued this night, the Force Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said ” The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such crimes will be surely brought to book”.

However , a statement attributed to the Arrobeat singer , claimed the policeman allegedly attempted to kill the former and members of his family.

But there was no further explanation on the exact action of the policeman .