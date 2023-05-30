[BREAKING] Fuel scarcity: Tinubu resumes at Aso Rock, meets Emefiele, Kyari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru,, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was the first official assignment by the President after his inauguration as the16th President of the country at Eagle Square, Abuja.

He arrived at the forecourt of the State House at about 2:30 pm through the quarter guard gate, which is his official entrance gate and was received by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the outgoing Director of Protocol, DOP.

Others who received him were the Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, the GCEO of NNPCL, Mr Kyari, a member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. James Faleke, among others.

The President went straight to his office with Emefiele, Kyari, Gbajabiamila, Faleke and others.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it may not be unconnected with the removal of fuel subsidy and the attendant fuel scarcity.

It is expected that the issue of unification of foreign exchange, recent Naira redesign, among others will also be discussed.

Recall that President Tinubu had during his inaugural speech announced that the subsidy has been removed and this immediately made filling stations to shut down operations.