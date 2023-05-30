[BREAKING] Adegoke murder: Court sentences Adedoyin to death by hanging

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo has sentenced Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife to death by hanging.

Earlier, Justice Ojo declared that Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, where Timothy Adegoke, an OAU postgraduate student was allegedly killed was culpable of murder.

Justice Ojo in her ongoing judgement said the owner of the hotel and two of his workers, based on the circumstances of the case established by the prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, are found culpable of conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful killing of the deceased.

Details later….