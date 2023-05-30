[Breaking] Adegoke murder: Court finds Adedoyin culpable of murder

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo has declared that Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel Ile-Ile, where Timothy Adegoke OAU postgraduate student was allegedly killed was culpable of murder.

The Chief Judge in her ongoing judgement said the owner of the hotel and two of his workers, based on the circumstances of the case established by the prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, are found culpable of conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful killing of the deceased.

The judgement is still ongoing.

Details later…..