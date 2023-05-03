Borno seeks NISS collaboration in deradicalisation of repentant terrorists

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has called on Faculty Members and participants of Course 16, National Institute for Security Studies, NISS, Abuja to lay their helping hands in the ongoing Deradicalization and Reintegration (DDR) of over 80,000 surrendered Boko Haram members who are mostly camped at designated centres in Maiduguri.

The call was made yesterday when the Deputy Commandant of NISS, Mr David Egbeji led staff and the participants for a courtesy call on the Chairman of DDR and Deputy Governor of Borno State, Dr Umar Kadafur at his office, Government House, Maiduguri, the state capital.

“On behalf of my Principal, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, I welcome you to Borno State, the ‘Home of Peace’. I understand that you are here for a Study Tour, which is a welcome development, knowing fully well that Borno has suffered a lot at the hands of terrorists for over a decade.

“As a responsible government, we call on you to please lay your helping hands in the ongoing Deradicalization and Reintegration (DDR) of over 80,000 surrendered Boko Haram members who are mostly camped at designated centres in Maiduguri.

“Since we came on Board, precisely on 29th May 2019, the present administration under the good leadership of Professor Zulum had invest huge resources in managing the over decades of insecurity posed by the terrorists. I want to inform you that the commitment and synergy displaced by the present administration with support from the military, other security agencies, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOs and other stakeholders led to relative peace currently enjoyed across the state.

“This is in addition to millions of our Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs who have been relocated to their ancestral homes, with scores of Boko Haram members, including their families and those forcefully conscripted laid down their arms and surrendered to troops.

“Your visit to Borno is timely because what is needed now is for all and sundry including your Faculty members and the participants/students to key into the State Government’s DDR, Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Process for sustainable development.” Dr. Kadafur stated.

He, therefore, assured the delegation of the Government’s continuous cooperation and collaboration with the institution so as to improve the security situation in the state, and to also achieve the mission and purpose of the Study Tour.

Earlier in his address, the Deputy Commandant of the institution, Mr David Egbeji told the Deputy Governor that participants who are undergoing a 10-Month security Course at the institution were drawn from military, para-military, regulatory agencies, MDAs and other four African countries including Rwanda, Gambia, Chad and Niger Republic.

Egbeji pointed out that the course is intended to equip participants with the requisite knowledge to address dynamic and complex security challenges in their respective

countries and foster inter-agency cooperation to ensure adequate

security.

He further said, the participants were in Borno to fulfil the requirement of interface with relevant stakeholders and have firsthand information on the security situation in the state, in addition to planned visits to some other states of the federation on how best to document or prefer durable solutions.

The Deputy Commandant, while commending Governor Zulum and his Deputy, Kadafur for their doggedness and commitment in the fight against terrorists, pledged that NISS will partner with State Government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure peace is restored in Borno and the country as a whole.