Borno registers 13,394 unemployed graduates 

THE Chairman of Hawul Local Government Area in Borno, Mr. Inuwa Bwala, has said no fewer than 13,394 unemployed graduates have been registered by the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, in the area. Bwala made this known, yesterday, in Hawul while commending NDE for conducting the enumeration exercise in the area.

According to him, the number comprised graduates with Bachelor’s degree, Higher National Diploma, HND, National Diploma, ND, and National Certificate of Education, NCE.

Bwala raised concern over the growing number of unemployed youths and called for urgent measures to tackle the problem, adding: “A society with such a large population of unemployed people is only delaying the evil day.” He urged youths in the area to explore ways of getting self-employed, instead of roaming the streets after graduation looking for government jobs.

The chairman said that his council would write to the Borno government for employment opportunities for the graduates, even as volunteer teachers on a monthly stipend. He said Gov. Zulum recently ordered the employment of such a category of unemployed youths in the education sector, saying that Hawul had many of these qualified youths.