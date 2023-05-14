BONGA OIL POLLUTION: ‘False claim’ as 27, 800 N-Deltans battle Shell in UK court

•Representative says natives have not lost case against oil giant

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

On December 20, 2011, while an oil tanker was being loaded at Bonga Oil Field, there was an oil spill from about 40, 000 barrels of crude oil.

The incident, which happened 120 kilometers off the Delta coast, resulted in the devastation of the environment. The search for justice took the victims, 27,800 persons and 457 communities, to the UK Supreme Court. Last Wednesday, the court ruled that it was late for the victims under the auspices of Oil Spill Victims Vanguard, OSPIVV, to sue Shell over the matter.

The judgment was assumed to have foreclosed the matter, but the Executive Director of the platform, Mr. Harrison Jalla, a lead claimant in the case, in this interview, says the last hasn’t been heard of the matter. He provides details into the ruling by the UK court and its implication on the pursuit of justice by impacted persons.

There were reports that the Supreme Court in the UK ruled in favour of Shell in Bonga Oil Spill case, brought before it by 27,800 persons and 457 communities in the Niger Delta. As one of the arrowheads of the case, what is your take?

Apart from being the Executive Director of OSPIVV, I am also the lead claimant in this matter. The case that went to the UK Supreme Court is just one leg of the issue. As long as Shell didn’t do any cleanup, as long as the oil remains in our land and community, the damage continues to date. That is the only leg of the matter that went to the Supreme Court. The substantive matter is before Justice O’ Farel in the lower court. And Shell on their own said it is a one-off spill. According to them, the claimants are not entitled to any pronouncement of the court that the damage continues up until today. The Supreme Court held that it agreed the spill affected the land of the community and not the claimants. But it was a one-off spill and the damage should be assessed as one-off damage within the limitation period, which is between five and six years. The calculation and the assessment of the loss would be very clumsy if the Supreme Court didn’t handle it the way it did. If left open, it meant that claimants can still go to court anytime. The court said you are entitled to damages but within the limitation period. Shell has not filed any defence in this matter. What did they win? They didn’t win anything. What the Supreme Court is simply saying is that they acknowledged there was damage, but said the damage cannot progress beyond the limitation period. If it progresses, it would amount to violating the law of limitation. That is where the Supreme Court stood to say that the claimants are entitled to one-off damage whether the oil spill remains and the devastation is still going on or not. It said the pipe which the oil leaked from has been closed, adding that if the oil is still leaking, we cannot say it continues. Hence it said it said the damage was one-off.

Continuing thought

When we saw it being celebrated, we were surprised because the reports were misleading. That is just the summary. The substantive matter is there. The issue of continuing thought was the reason we appealed to the Supreme Court. We felt that since there was no cleanup, the damage continues until the cleanup is done. But the court disagreed with us, saying it is only within the limitation period. In Nigeria, the limitation period is five years, the UK is six years. They are saying it covers those who suffered damages within the six years the spill occurred. But how do you determine it because community A can say the spill got to their place in 2012? Some might say it got to their area in the middle of 2012 or 2013. What it means is that the spill got to impacted communities at different times. The lower court still needs to determine when the duration which is between five and six years starts and ends. That is when you now know the communities qualified for claims. There is still a long way to go on the matter unless we decide to have a dialogue on it.

Why did you say there is a long way to go?

I have to say the Federal Government is indulging Shell and other major oil prospecting companies. All the IOCs have too many privileges in this country. In this same matter, the agency, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, involved has fined Shell but it refused to pay. It went to court to challenge the agency’s authority. They looked at their books, according to the law, and found that the spill was caused by the negligence of Shell. They fined Shell , but Shell didn’t pay. We went to court on our volition as representatives of the Niger Delta people. These things can only happen in Nigeria. When there was an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, Shell paid within 48 hours. It took one phone call from President Barack Obama and Shell paid. Peoples land was destroyed by their actions, yet they had the temerity to say they won a case against us. What case did Shell win when it hasn’t filed a defence in the substantive matter? They haven’t done that because they have no defence to file. Do you know they were even saying the spill was mysterious? At some point, they were denying that the spill didn’t come from their FPSO. They couldn’t prove it. As we speak, they have no defence. While federal government is indulging them, they have polluted and devastated the entire Niger Delta with exploration activities and they are walking freely with no one talking to them or sanctioning them. I think government has to live up to its responsibilities. If the agencies concerned are well-empowered, the IOCs won’t have the guts of devastating the Niger Delta and behaving the way they like. That is where we are on the matter. It is not a case they will ever win.

Since the Supreme Court is the last arbiter, the judgement could be seen to have foreclosed anything about the matter…

It is the highest court, but the judgement only addressed one leg of the case. The court has admitted there was pollution from the Bonga Oil Spill. That aspect is not in contention. On the leg of the matter that went to the Supreme Court, we are insisting there was damage since Shell didn’t clean up. We are insisting that the damage continues up until today. But the court is saying the damage cannot continue. It said the damage has ended and was considered a one-off incident. We are entitled to compensation within the limitation period. The Supreme Court didn’t rule on the entire case. They didn’t say we have no claim. They are only saying the claim cannot be a continuous thought. Continuous thought is that we are insisting the damage continues because the place wasn’t cleaned up. They are saying whether it remains up until today, we can only have one-off compensation within the limitation period. They said if it is not treated as a one-off, it would be a violation of the limitation period. The court didn’t agree with us that we are entitled to claims to date.

But the reports on the judgement indicated that contentious issues on the Bonga Oil Spill have been addressed…

That is not true. Those behind the reports want to discourage victims from going to the UK to file cases against them. The Supreme Court of the UK said anything that happens here, their parent country is liable.

Does that mean that jurisdiction is not an issue in this case?

We won the case on jurisdiction about three or four years ago. The leg that was an issue, we thought the court would rule in our favour on that. But it said no, it is not that we are not entitled to claims but it must be within the limitation period. We would review the judgement. If there are a few communities that may opt out of it, we would know because the communities are entitled to the claims. Our lawyers have gone back to work to see the next approach because the matter is still before Justice O Farel. It was just one leg of it that went to the Supreme Court. The judgment didn’t foreclose anything. The case is novel. Regarding the issue of whether the spill got to the shore, the court has accepted there was pollution of the land. We are now saying the damage continues.

You said the case is novel, but this isn’t the first time a case of oil pollution is being taken to a court overseas. There was the Ogoni case against Shell, which the company lost. What is the novelty in this case?

What I meant by it being novel is because of the issue of continuing nuisance that we brought before the court. There are authorities to support continuing nuisance. The argument was very open. If the Supreme Court took the line of argument, they would have found it very cogent. There was a case in Delaware that had to do with the root of a tree growing in one compound. The root was affecting a building in the next compound and it resulted in cracks in the wall of the building. They went to court and the court described it as a continuing nuisance. It said until the root of the three is cut, the cracks would continue. That is an authority on continuing nuisance. Our claim is that until the spillage is cleaned up because of its chemical composition, the devastation of the land continues. If the Supreme Court had acceded to our requests, it could have amounted to a violation of the law. And such a situation could allow people to file cases even after 10 years of oil spillage. And the claims that may follow are capable of crumbling Shell financially. It is also novel because the Supreme Court used its authority to maintain a balance. It insisted that the oil on the land today cannot be accepted as a continuous nuisance.

You cited another jurisdiction, the Gulf of Mexico, where Shell paid within 48 hours of oil spillage. In Nigeria, it is a different ball game. For example, the Ogoni cleanup is a famous case that should have served as a deterrent to IOCs…

Have they done the cleanup in Ogoni? The IOCs have too much privilege here. We have a weak system. They can do all these and walk away with them because we have institutions that are not working. Deliberate pollution is a crime against humanity, but federal government is treating it with levity. Government is pampering the IOCs. The IOCs come here, destroy the environment, flare our gas and carry out their actions with impunity, nobody questions them. It is time for government to empower institutions that manage such incidents. The environment is very important. They can only do this here and in some parts of Africa and get away with it. Shell always claims the pollution is third-party pollution. How could that be? The Dutch court ruled that Shell is liable for any spill because you can also install your pipeline with modern technology, nobody can come close to it. Deliberately, they don’t install their pipelines here with modern technology. And our institutions are too weak to compel them to install the modern infrastructure to ensure the pipelines are not tampered with by any third party. In advanced countries, you are in charge of the security of your pipelines.

Although the Bonga Oil Spill predated the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, do you think the Act is comprehensive enough to address the issue of oil spills in the Niger Delta?

The PIA only gave peanuts, three percent, to the host communities. All the powers were given to the settlors. Niger Delta hasn’t benefitted anything from the PIA. You are now asking the settlors to set up trustees.

If your community is oil-producing and you want to set up a trustee on oil extraction from your community, it is the oil company extracting oil that will set up the trust for you. That is unacceptable. All the powers reside with the settlors and the former Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR. It has not really addressed anything. The issue it seems to have addressed to some extent is ensuring that the allocation of oil blocks is no longer the prerogative of the President. It is not even beneficial to the host communities of the Niger Delta. We are working on it to see that the Act is amended. It is just a starting point. There is a lot to be done on the PIA to ensure the host communities benefit and develop.

The world is going green and in no distant time, attention would be shifted from oil. Given the failure to clean up the region, what are your fears?

It is very worrisome because if you go around by boat, through Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and some parts of Ondo State, you would see how the environment has been destroyed. I think the problem remains because of the lackadaisical approach of federal government. It is not that we don’t have enough legislation to tackle environmental degradation. The institutions are not just working. State governments are not also doing enough to draw the attention of federal government to the atrocities committed by IOCs.

Government should ensure that exploration of oil and gas is done in line with global best practices. It should ensure the hazard to the environment is reduced. IOCs should be made to face the consequences of their actions. Unfortunately, they are not properly regulated. You can imagine that everything about crude oil exploration is in the hands of Shell.

If you even want to talk about crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, you can’t exonerate the IOCs.

Can you recall the human cost of the Bonga Oil Spill?

A lot happened. It affected six local governments even though it later affected some parts of Ondo and Edo. What happened was that the pollution displaced a lot of fishermen and women. It devastated their land and destroyed aquatic life. The water they use for domestic purposes including consumption was polluted. The devastation forced them to migrate to the urban areas. It affected 457 communities and over 20,000 individuals including farmers and fishermen. It caused a lot of economic hardships. There is no remediation, no cleanup and no palliative to the people. A German firm did a report and confirmed that the spill was from Bonga. I think the moment government ups its game in terms of regulating the IOCs, there will be a difference. There should be total cleanup of the Niger Delta.