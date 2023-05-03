Bomadi council vice chair mourns Bamuza-Mutu’s demise

Vice Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Flora Biripu, has commiserated with Great Mutu’s dynasty, Akugbene-Mein Kingdom and Ijaw nation over the death of Chief Veronica Bamuza-Mutu, a foremost Ijaw female commissioner in the defunct Bendel State, whose demise on April 28, 2023, was announced by Chief Fidelis Mutu, a business icon.

Biripu in her condolence message said Bamuza-Mutu died at a time when the Mutu dynasty, Akugbene-Mein Kingdom needed her wise counsel and wisdom in addressing issues affecting the fabrics of Ijaw nation, Delta State particularly.

She noted that Bamuza-Mutu legacy and her footprint would never be forgotten as the first female Commissioner for Information in the Ambrose Alli administration in the defunct Bendel State; first female Legal Adviser to the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ijaw Nation, the Ijaw National Congress, INC, and a one-time governorship candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, in 2011.

According to Biripu, late Bamuza-Mutu would continue to be an inspiration to Ijaw women in all works of life as during her life time, she was endowed with spirit of love, compassion, unity and a strong feminine product of detribalised personality.