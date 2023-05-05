‘Bogus Voter Register’: INEC yet to receive communication from Reps

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said it was yet to receive any official communication from the House of Representatives regarding its resolution that the electoral umpire expunges names of deceased Nigerians and those unable to vote for two consecutive times, from the national register of voters.

Chief Press Secretary the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi disclosed this in a telephone chat on Friday.

He said; “Our attention has been drawn to media reports of the resolution passed by the House of Representatives yesterday, asking the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to take certain actions on the National Register of Voters.

“However, it is also the tradition of the House to officially transmit such resolutions with details of what transpired to the Commission each time such specific resolutions are passed, to enable INEC take the required steps.

“But the Commission is yet to receive any communication from the House to that effect. Therefore, I cannot respond on the basis of media reports”.

The lawmakers had resolved that, “whoever does not vote in two election cycles back-to-back be deleted from INEC register as non-existing human beings”.

The House made the resolution at the plenary on Thursday, following the unanimous adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by a member, Leke Abejide and titled ‘Urgent Need for Independent National Electoral Commission to Develop Mechanism to Clean Up Its System of Dead and Fictitious Registered Voters.’

Saturday Vanguard recalls that the Commission conducted the last Continuous Voter Registration CVR between June 2021 and July 2022 during which the preliminary voters’ register was displayed for claims and objections quarterly throughout the period.

In January 2022, the Commission released the first version of completed, valid and invalid registration derived from the data covering June to December 2022. Out of the 2,523,458 completed registrations as of 14th January 2022, 44 percent or 1,126,359 registrants were found to be invalid and subsequently deleted from the register.

Also, 10 months later, on 12th November 2022, the Commission also published the preliminary national register of voters in its 8,809 Registration Areas (Wards) and 774 Local Government Area offices nationwide. Also, for the first time in the nation’s electoral history, INEC published the entire register on its website.

The main purpose of the display, the Commission announced at the time, was to enable Nigerians scrutinize the preliminary register and make claims about misspellings of names, personal details or missing names on the register so that such errors could be corrected. It was also done to enable citizens raise objections about ineligible persons, for example, those below 18 years, dead persons, foreigners, or those making false claims, so that they can be deleted from the register in line with the Commission’s established rules.

On 11th January 2023, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu presented the final National Register of 93,469,008 eligible voters to the nation. Before arriving at the final figure, the Commission received and treated only 53,264 objections from across the country on the prevalence of ineligible persons on the register, by virtue of age, citizenship or death.