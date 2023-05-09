Boat capsizes in Sokoto; 15 dead, rescue effort begins

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

A boat capsized Monday in Shagari Dam Sokoto state with 15 people already confirmed dead as the search continues.

According to an eye witness, the occupants of the boat were crossing the Dam through Lambara village to Shagari when the ill-pated Boat capsized.

Alhaji Muhammadu Jabbi, a resident of Illela Dabore a nearby village to the accident scene while speaking to our correspondent said a number of people died since the establishment of the Dam in 2006 by the administration of President 0lusegun Obasanjo.

According to him, the dam is becoming a cause to the communities rather than a blessing considering lives lost annually due to boat mishaps, which is their only means of transport.

The recovered victims’ bodies include 11 males and 4 females, who were yet to be buried at the time of this report.

Despite numerous calls for the state government to provide motorised boats and life jackets, nothing has been done.