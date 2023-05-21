Bluena professes love in new single “Choose You”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Afro-swing/Afro-pop artist, Shalom Amadi better known as Bluena has displayed her mastery of love songs with the single “Choose You”. In the song, Bluena preaches love, harmony and trust.

“When you have someone you really cherish and value, irrespective of the challenges, you will simply want to hold on to that special person,” she said.

Bluena is a multitalented superstar in the making as her ability to switch sound from different genres ranging from Afrobeat, Soul, Reggae and RNB distinguishes her brand from others.

The song was produced by Ilblackibeat while written by Bluena and Justice Nuagbe (Ushbebe). “Choose You” is Bluna’s first release under the Pride Rock Entertainment record label.

Inspired by the relatable things that go on in our daily lives; the Port Harcourt entertainer disclosed that her love for music started at age 10 when she began vibing to music with her maid where she was able to learn breath control.

She said ‘With my interest in music, I started listening to songs by Rihanna, Adele and some other artists. At some point, I got depressed and I decided to download TikTok and I started making covers. So many went viral and it gave me an awareness of TikTok and I decided to use my favorite color as my brand and ever since I have been doing music’.